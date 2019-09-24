The Lamborghini Urus has a supercar-caliber engine, supercar styling, and supercar levels of performance. But it's an SUV, so it's more comfortable and capable than any raging bull before it. And you could own one, thanks to our partnership with Omaze, which is offering a chance for you to win a brand new 2019 Lamborghini Urus. The prize also includes taxes paid for and shipping costs to get it to your door.

Donate as little as $10 and you're entered to win. Your donation will go towards helping Notes for Notes (N4N), an organization that designs, equips, and staffs after-school recording studios inside Boys & Girls Clubs. In addition to providing access to equipment and resources, your donation will help N4N educate kids about careers on the stage and behind the scenes. Maybe one of those kids will become the next Jay-Z or Beyonce, and can afford an Urus of their own.

The Urus is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It can reach 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in about 3 seconds, and its top speed is 190 miles per hour. The coolest part, though, is that when you look at the Urus, you instantly know it's a Lamborghini. Its wild design is the result of stretching the brand's iconic supercar styling around the shape of an SUV, and we love every inch of it.

Enter now for a chance to win a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, because the entry period won't last forever. With taxes and shipping paid for, what's stopping you?