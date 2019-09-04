4 / 8

Taycan Turbo S: $210,510

I suspect the Taycan will be a controversial vehicle for Porsche, and that makes me sad because the controversy is purely rooted in its electric motivation. This car looks good, and in Turbo S trim as I’ve selected, it’s among the quickest-accelerating production vehicles you can buy. The downside is it’s expensive – very expensive in fact – and I wasn’t even trying to go bonkers while building my preferred Taycan. Then again, all Porsches are expensive, especially when you start checking option boxes. The Taycan is no different, so without further delay, here’s the preferred layout for one Christopher Smith.

The base Taycan is already $150,900, so there’s really no justification for not choosing the Turbo S at a base price of $185,000. The extra dough gets you some additional standard-issue equipment like the Adaptive Sport Seats and snazzy two-tone leather, but more importantly, it unlocks the 751-horsepower overboost option for the 2.6-second blast to 60 mph.

From there, Porsche’s typical nickel-and-diming commences. I’d rather have a classic shade of Guards Red for the exterior, but Carmine is the only red option and it’s an extra $3,150. The Mission E wheels are the best choice by far, but getting them in high gloss black adds $1,290. The SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber looks deliciously good on this red car, especially with the black wheels but it’s a $5,660 option. Surprisingly, getting scripted Electric badges on the front doors in black was a freebie.

Inside, I stay light on the equipment. The seats and two-tone color combo are cool, but I add the ventilated seat option for $850 to keep things cooler. A Panoramic Roof sets me back an additional $1,490, but the whopper for me is the $5,810 Burmester sound system. Without an engine combusting dead dinosaurs into noise, the Taycan is prime real estate for enjoying a delightful round of Debussy whilst humiliating other supercars on the road. Speaking of which, I need Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control Sport setup for $3,590, because our first-ride experience revealed a heavy EV that somehow defies the laws of physics in corners.

The only other option I choose is the parking assist with the surround view for $1,200. Other driver / safety assist systems are, sadly, buried in expensive packages. That’s doubly sad, actually, since I’d expect such things to be standard-issue on a car with a $185,000 base price but alas, welcome to the world of Porsche. Even still, I racked up no less than $24,160 in optional extras to arrive at my $210,510 out-the-door price. With the most expensive Taycan Turbo S exceeding $240,000, you can see I skipped quite a bit of fluff.