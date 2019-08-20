Wanting to own a Wrangler is a rite of passage, but not everyone gets to park a Jeep in their driveway. There's something you can do to avoid that fate, if you act fast: enter for a chance to win this beautifully customized, Corvette-powered Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Hero Edition before the entry period ends on August 27th. The grand prize also includes $10,000 cash to help pay for taxes.

Let's talk about this Jeep. Bruiser Conversions took a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (that's the four-door version) and replaced the engine with a genuine Chevrolet Performance Parts’ LS3 engine rated at 450 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. That's right, this Wrangler's Corvette-powered!

The mighty engine is backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission and Ultimate Dana 60 axles. A 4.5-inch X-factor lift kit raises the Wrangler to make room for 20x10 Bruiser Weld Rekon Beadlock wheels wearing 40-inch Toyo M/T Open Country tires. Bruiser Conversions also installed a winch, LED lighting package with light bar, and custom leather interior. Last, but certainly not least, is a fully custom aluminum armor package. The specs list with all the extras is below, so check it out.

Called the Hero Edition, this custom Wrangler will take you anywhere your finger points, from long road trips to rocky inclines. It is, to be frank, one of the best custom Jeeps we've ever seen.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Hero Edition Mods