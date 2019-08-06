Car accidents are certainly stressful events, be it a serious crash or just a minor fender bender. Often times in the U.S., the misery isn’t simply related to damage. Once an accident claim goes through your insurance, a rate increase will probably be your second high-stress event related to the collision, even if you’re not at fault. If the accident was your doing, expect to pay considerably more the next time your policy is up for renewal. The amount can depend on what you drive, be it a sedan, SUV, or truck. It also certainly depends on your driving record, but it can also depend significantly on which state you live in.

A new study from Insurance.com takes a closer look at those rate increases and identifies the 10 worst states to file an accident claim. The study focused on at-fault claims in all 50 states where the claim was at least $2,000 in damage. The bad news is, no matter which state you live in, insurance policy rates increase by an average of 31 percent following an at-fault claim. Some states are certainly worse, such as Michigan with its no-fault insurance system where each person files a claim with their own insurance company regardless of who caused the accident. That state leads the pack with an average increase of 48 percent, but all states in the top-ten will seriously damage your pocketbook if you make a mistake.

Here’s a quick rundown of the states and how much your annual insurance premium will rise on average after a claim.

Michigan: $3,502 Louisiana: $3,348 California: $3,081 Florida: $3,045 Delaware: $2,592 Rhode Island: $2,591 Connecticut: $2,589 Georgia: $2,552 Minnesota: $2,503 Washington D.C.: $2,438

The study further explains that higher repair costs are a contributing factor to the premium increases following an accident. Location is obviously a determining factor as well, with densely-populated areas of New England and the Mid-Atlantic region occupying four of the ten states on the list. Many of the states in this study are also among the most expensive places to simply carry auto insurance, making an accident especially expensive in these areas.

Drive safe everyone.