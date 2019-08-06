It can be so easy to go too far when customizing a car or truck. This 1972 Chevy C-10 show truck, however, is the exact opposite of that. The beautiful work of this slammed truck is highlighted by a gorgeous two-tone paint job, bamboo bed planks, red plaid interior, and, of course, the incredibly detailed 485-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. As Little Red Riding so often said, "This one is just right."

It's also the grand prize in Dream Giveaway's latest giveaway, where you can win this 1972 Chevy C-10 show truck and $7,000 to help you pay for taxes just by donating to these worthy causes. Plus, if you click here and enter via Motor1.com, Dream Giveaway will give you 50% more tickets with a minimum donation of $25. That means if you buy 20 tickets for $25, Dream Giveaway will you another 10 for free.

Back to the truck, though. This particular C-10 has been featured in the pages of two national magazines: Street Truck and the C/10 Builders Guide. The editors of Street Truck said, "There’s something refreshing about seeing a classic brought back to life in all the right ways." We couldn't agree more.

Gallery: Dream Giveaway 1972 Chevy C-10 Show Truck

11 Photos

The list of this truck's mods is too long to go through one by one (see the full list below), but some of our favorites are the slick-looking bamboo planks in the short bed out back, as well as the plaid inserts in the red vinyl interior. If we could sum up this whole truck in one word, it'd be "tasteful," as in both that its mods aren't too wild and that its look is just delicious.

Winning this custom 1972 Chevy C-10 is as easy as donating to a worthy cause. Click here, make a donation, and you're automatically entered to win. As an exclusive for Motor1.com readers, Dream Giveaway will even give you 50% more entry tickets if you donate $25 or more. That means a $25 donation will get you 30 tickets total instead of just 20.

1972 Chevrolet C-10 Show Truck Mods