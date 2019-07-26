11 / 22

On-Sale Date: 2009

Hard to believe a decade’s past since the Nissan GT-R went on sale in the U.S. But here we are 10 years later, and the Nissan supercar remains largely the same as it was when it first debuted. Of course, some changes were made over the years. With 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts), the 2020 model houses 85 more horses under its hood than it did in 2009, while even higher performing Nismo and Track Edition models are now part of the fold and produce a whopping 600-hp. Still, the key pieces remain the same: the chassis, the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine, the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The price, however, is a different story, and the $113,540 2020 Nissan GT-R costs $43,690 more than the then-new sports coupe did in 2009.