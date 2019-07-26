With last week's debut of the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, we couldn't wait to get on the podcast this week to talk about it in person. On this episode, Global Editor-in-Chief John Neff, Managing Editor Brandon Turkus, and writer Anthony Alaniz waste no time sharing their honest opinions of the new mid-engine C8 Corvette. Everything's on the table, from its design to its specs to its pricing.

The new Corvette really has been a debut for the ages, and while Motor1.com has published hundreds of articles about the car, this is the first time we've had an honest discussion about it. Not surprisingly, a few concerns were voiced.

Not everyone loves the Corvette's new styling, for instance. Also, while the performance specifications are incredible on paper, there's a real worry that inexperienced buyers may be acquiring more car than they can safely control. Lastly, the sub-$60,000 starting price made headlines, but will anyone really be able to buy a new Corvette for that price, or is it just a marketing tactic?

'

When the Corvette talk ends, we pick up with our favorite segment of every episode, What We're Driving This Week. This week the editors discuss driving a controversial new Audi, an old Mustang, and Chevy's newest crossover, the Blazer.

Please subscribe to the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also listen to our backlog of episodes at motor1.com/podcasts.