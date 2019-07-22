I have an affinity for blue cars and have no plans to change for the C8 Corvette. Done right, a good blue can give a car an under-the-radar appearance without the need to spec white, gray, or black. That’s why I’d pick Elkhart Lake Metallic Blue for the exterior color with carbon flash open spoke wheels. However, I’d contrast the dark hues with Edge Red brake calipers. I’d keep the standard carbon flash accents and badge but would add the visible carbon-fiber mirrors for a dash of pizzazz.
I’d also opt for the Z51 Performance Package with its Magnetic Ride Control, larger brakes, performance exhaust – for more horsepower and torque – electronic limited-slip differential, extra radiator, and functional spoiler. However, I’m not a fan of the spoiler’s design. I’d also add the red engine cover to brighten up the design from the outside.
Inside, I’d spec the 3LT interior, which comes with a host of features that include a head-up display, wireless phone charging, heated and vented seats, heated steering wheel, Bose 14-speaker audio system, and much more. Those are all features offered on the 2LT interior while the 3LT adds GT2 seats, suede-wrapped upper interior trim, a custom leather-wrapped interior, and more. The 3LT interior trim also allows for a wide assortment of colors, which means Adrenaline Red interior trim and seats. I’d pair it with red seatbelts and the carbon fiber trim package to add a bit of contrast.
It’s difficult not to go crazy designing a new C8 Corvette. With its sub-$60,000 price tag, it feels as if Chevy is luring you to spend even more money. You’d tell yourself, “It’s such a deal already – how could I not add a few options?” And before you knew it, you’ve added $15,000 in options and started a side hustle to pay it all off.
- Anthony Alaniz