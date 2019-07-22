2 / 10

Sure, you can get a C8 Corvette for less than $60,000 in theory. But why would you? All the color, wheel, and trim options make the mid-engined ‘Vette easy to go crazy customizing. Personally, I'd go with the optional Rapid Blue paint job, transparent roof (over body-colored or exposed carbon fiber), and Carbon Flash open spoke wheels with black brakes. The Trident spoke wheels are way too busy.

I'm not skimping on accessories, either. Obviously, I want the Carbon Flash badge and center stripes, shadow grey accents, and carbon fiber mirrors and grille inserts. Forgo the fender hash marks, though, and keep the standard black engine cover.

I'm keeping things simple inside with jet black seats as part of the 1LT package. Even with the 1LT package, you still get eight-way power-adjustable seats, push-button start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, the 12-inch infotainment screen, and much more. But instead of leather, the “Performance Textile” (aka cloth) looks more appealing. And for a bit of flair, I'll throw in the yellow seatbelts.

Chevrolet doesn't' have pricing for any of these options yet, but a number of the ones I picked are optional. So, don't expect the Corvette pictured here to cost under $60,000.

- Jeff Perez