See how the Motor1.com team would specify the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 doesn't arrive in showrooms until the end of the year at the earliest, but you can already build one on the Bowtie's online customization tool. The website lacks pricing for the various trim levels and accessories but still lets you see all of the possibilities of your dream Corvette. 

Everyone on the Motor1.com team loves cars, but we all have different personalities. The C8 has occupied our minds for weeks, if not months, ahead of the new model's big unveiling. To let off some steam, each member of the crew has taken a turn at the configurator and selected the ideal setup for the new sports car. Let each of them explain why this collection of parts makes the Corvette perfect.

