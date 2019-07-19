Tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission that put men on the moon, and in honor of this august occasion, we've devoted this week's episode to the role automakers have played in space exploration.

Your hosts Global Editor-in-Chief John Neff and writers Christopher Smith and Chris Bruce discuss how automakers like General Motors, Chrysler, Tesla, and Toyota have contributed to the space race throughout history. From the original Lunar Rover to the new lunar RV that Toyota's developing with Japan's space agency, wherever man has went in space, automakers have been there to help.

After a new segment of the show where we share some great listener feedback that came directly from the comments, your hosts end the broadcast with their favorite segment each week, What We're Driving.

