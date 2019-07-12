Are you ready? The all-new eighth-generation C8 Corvette debuts next week, and the moment this mid-engine supercar greets the world will mark the end of the longest run-up to the most eagerly anticipated new car debut that our Motor1.com editors have ever experienced.

The stats are staggering. The first time we published news about the C8 Corvette was three years ago back in 2016, and since then we've published well over 100 articles. Rumors, spy shots, renders, and official teasers have given us a seemingly endless supply of fodder to discuss, and it's all about to come to an end.

On this week's episode of the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast, your hosts Global Editor-in-Chief John Neff, Writer Christopher Smith, and Editor and Video Producer Clint Simone discuss just how big the lead up to this debut has been. They also discuss what's known about the C8 Corvette at this point and what we expect to be confirmed at the debut. Lastly, they share details of what the debut itself is going to be like, since Motor1.com will have two editors there to cover it on the ground live.

10 Photos

Lastly, our hosts discuss what they're driving this week. Smith has continued his car shopping quest and test drove a Kia Soul GT Turbo, while Simone enjoyed a week behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 Raptor. Neff came back down to earth from last week's McLaren 720S Spider with a week spent driving the Hyundai Kona.

Please subscribe to the Motor1.com U.S. Podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also listen to our backlog of episodes at motor1.com/podcasts.