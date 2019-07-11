Imagine this: roughly $40 million worth of vehicles surround you. In front of you is a Bugatti Type 51 from the early 1930s, and just behind that is a one-of-a-kind Fiat S76 with an unfathomably large 28.4-liter four-cylinder engine. Both cars idle with a driver sitting patiently behind the wheel, while other indistinguishable pre-war classics do the same behind them.

This isn't a dream, it's a real experience that takes place every year in England. Those cars, along with many, many others, aim to tackle a 1.16-mile driveway – yes, driveway – that snakes up to a mansion built in the 1600s that’s settled on thousands of acres of land in the British countryside, while hundreds of thousands of onlookers stand mere feet from the pavement, protected by bales of hay at either side.

This is the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Lord March, also known as the Duke of Richmond, opened the doors of his massive estate to festival-goers for the first time in 1993. The Goodwood Festival of Speed then blossomed into an automotive event unlike any other. Made up of cars and bikes from all segments and time periods, Goodwood bucks the traditional Concours trend for something more engaging. This isn't just a lawn party for the affluent to show off their latest toys.

Pre-war classic cars, Formula One cars from the 1980s, ‘90s, and into the 2000s run alongside Euro NASCAR stock cars, endurance cars, and supercars. It's easily the most diverse automotive event on the planet – and by our account, one of the most fun.

But with four days of festivities and millions of dollars worth of cars in attendance, how do you decide what to do? Here are nine things you absolutely can not miss at the Festival of Speed each year.

Lead Photo Credit: JEP / LAT Images