Ford is bringing the Bronco back soon, but you don't have to wait. Enter now for a chance to win this incredible 1972 Ford Bronco. It even comes with $8,000 in cash to help you pay for its taxes. Move quickly, though, because this giveaways ends shortly on May 26, 2020.
This epic Bronco restomod comes with a 351W small block engine that's been rebuilt and upgraded with a 392 cubic-inch stroker kit. The engine's paired with a Ford 6-speed automatic that's also been improved with a transmission cooler and cooling fan for hours of worry-free operation in the harshest climates. An NP205 Rock Crawler transfer case has been installed as well for more off-road control, and a Bailie Bilt roll cage adds a measure of safety if things go wheels up.
Hopefully that doesn't happen, as we'd hate to see a scratch on this concours-quality Blue Lagoon Metallic paint or a tear on the rain-resistant, custom-upholstered black interior. This Bronco also comes with both a removable hard- and soft-top, so it's ready for any region's weather.
Gallery: Custom Dream Giveaway 1972 Ford Bronco
The rest of this Bronco's custom touches is too long to list and would take tens of thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of dollars to recreate on your own. If you're curious, though, the full list of mods is below.
Winning this dream custom Ford Bronco is as easy as donating to a worthy cause. Just click here, make a donation, and you're automatically entered to win.

Custom 1972 Ford Bronco modification list
- Ford 351w small block rebuilt with a 392ci stroker kit
- Ford C6 automatic transmission
- Transmission cooler
- Transmission cooling fan
- Ford Racing chrome valve covers
- NP205 Rock Crawler Transfer case
- Blue Lagoon Metallic exterior
- Rain-resistant black interior
- Bailie Bilt roll cage
- Removable hardtop
- Removable softtop
- Wild Horses Rock Blocker With Pre-run Top Front Bumper
- Wild Horses’ Rear Rock Blocker Bumper w/tire rack, cooler rack and gas-can rack
- HID spotlights
- Warn PowerPlant Duel Force HP winch with compressed air, 9,500-lb rating; 125 feet of 5/16-inch wire rope
- Nodular iron Ford 9-inch axles with square trusses welded to the square-tube housing
- Hybrid Hi 9 pinion gears, front and rear
- One ton hubs, axles, bearings and big brakes
- Curved front radius arms
- Pitbull Rocker tires (37x13.5-inch)
- Diamo wheels (17-inch)
- Wild Horses Extreme Front Shock Hoops w/ dual shocks and 5 ½-inch lift coils
- Wild Horses Four-link with 5 ½-inch lift coils and single shocks. rear with coil springs, designed for extreme articulation
- Wild Horses 2-inch body lift
- Hydroboost power four-wheel disc brakes
- Dakota Digital dash instruments
- MSD Ignition system
- Port Fuel injected EFI system
- Custom aluminum radiator
- Shorty headers
- Custom dual exhaust
- Art Carr shifter
- Stainless steel J-shifter twin stick
- Tuffy Deluxe Stereo locking center console box
- Custom fiberglass door inserts painted to match