Ford is bringing the Bronco back soon, but you don't have to wait. This incredible 1972 Ford Bronco even comes with $8,000 in cash to help you pay for its taxes.

This epic Bronco restomod comes with a 351W small block engine that's been rebuilt and upgraded with a 392 cubic-inch stroker kit. The engine's paired with a Ford 6-speed automatic that's also been improved with a transmission cooler and cooling fan for hours of worry-free operation in the harshest climates. An NP205 Rock Crawler transfer case has been installed as well for more off-road control, and a Bailie Bilt roll cage adds a measure of safety if things go wheels up.

Hopefully that doesn't happen, as we'd hate to see a scratch on this concours-quality Blue Lagoon Metallic paint or a tear on the rain-resistant, custom-upholstered black interior. This Bronco also comes with both a removable hard- and soft-top, so it's ready for any region's weather.

The rest of this Bronco's custom touches is too long to list and would take tens of thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of dollars to recreate on your own. If you're curious, though, the full list of mods is below.

