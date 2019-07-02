Ford is bringing back the Bronco soon, but the original Bronco debuted all the way back in 1966, and that first generation was sold for 11 years straight. It's considered the "real" Bronco to many – more pure, capable, and cool than O.J.'s all-white, fifth-gen model that made this SUV famous. This particular first-gen Bronco, a fully restored 1972 model, is one of the finest we've ever seen. It has been custom built for this special giveaway to benefit the charities sponsored by Dream Giveaway.

The grand prize starts with a 1972 Ford Bronco and 351W small block engine that's been rebuilt and upgraded with a 392 cubic-inch stroker kit. The engine's paired with a Ford 6-speed automatic that's also been improved with a transmission cooler and cooling fan for hours of worry-free operation in the harshest climates. An NP205 Rock Crawler transfer case has been installed as well for the ultimate in off-road control, and a Bailie Bilt roll cage adds a measure of safety if things go wheels up.

Hopefully that doesn't happen, as we'd hate to see a scratch on this concours-quality Blue Lagoon Metallic paint or a tear on the rain-resistant custom-upholstered black interior. This grand prize Bronco also comes with both a removable hard- and softtop, so it's ready for any region's weather.

The rest of this Bronco's custom touches is too long to list and would take tens of thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of dollars to recreate on your own. If you're curious, though, the full list is below.

Custom 1972 Ford Bronco modification list