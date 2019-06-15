If you're in the market for used vehicles, you're most likely looking for the best car you could buy with your hard-earned money. But oftentimes, popular names don't really depreciate easily, which makes them a tad hard to buy in the used cars market.

However, a study by the car search engine iSeeCars.com shows that there are certain nameplates that depreciate more than the industry average, specifically after three years. With the average vehicle depreciating by 38.2 percent after three years of ownership, the cars on this list lose more than half of their value – which is good news for used cars buyers but a rather sad one for those who buy their cars brand new.

According to iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly, the reason for this would be the increase in the popularity of car leasing. Luxury sedans, which comprise this list, are oftentimes leased and that creates a surplus of three-year-old luxury vehicles in the used cars marketplace.

To back up the research, iSeeCars looked into more than 4.8 million car sales, identifying the top 10 vehicles that depreciated more than the industry average. Seven out of 10 cars on the list are midsize sedans, while three of which are American brands.