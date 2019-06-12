2 / 13

Chris Bruce, Editor

Owning three vehicles from Alfa Romeo sounds like a recipe for disaster and endless mechanical headaches, but they are just so pretty that I can’t resist.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio would be my daily driver because of its modern tech, safety features, and relative comfort (at least compared to my other two picks). Its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 has plenty of power for me. Plus, all-wheel drive and a set of snow tires should be able to handle Northern Ohio winters. The four-door layout makes the task of carrying my dog a whole lot easier, too. I also find the Alfa to be the most attractive among its class of premium crossovers, especially compared to the rather boring current entries from the Germans.

The GTV6 would serve as the weekend machine. Wearing a revised version of Giorgetto Giugiaro’s design Alfetta GT, the GTV6 gains a bulging hood and lower fascia that perfectly matches the already angular appearance. It’s a very 1980s look. To me, the result is the best take possible on a Volkswagen Scirocco – another Giugiaro creation – but with the extra advantage of having Alfa’s Busso V6 under the hood. The powerplant’s wonderfully burbly exhaust note makes it one of the greatest sounding engines in a classic vehicle that’s so readily affordable.

Since we are allowed to pick one supercar, I might as well shoot for the stars. The Tipo 33 Stradale is absolutely the most beautiful car ever in my eyes. Unfortunately, I’ve only ever seen them in photos. I’m not a fan of leaving a vehicle to sit in a garage, but in this case it might be the only option because of the machine’s rarity – 18 original chassis and evener fewer with the curvaceous Scaglione body. Still, I’d need to fire up the engine every once in a while to hear the 2.0-liter V8.