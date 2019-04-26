Everyone knows Jack Hanna's home base is the Columbus Zoo. What you may not know is Jungle Jack has been giving away classic muscle cars for the past nine years to benefit the zoo's conservation and education programs. This year's grand prize for the "Jack's Wild Ride" raffle is a 1968 Chevy Camaro RS Convertible in black.

Click here to purchase a ticket for your chance to win "Jack's Wild Ride."

You've seen car raffles for a good cause before, but this one's different. Tickets for this raffle cost $100 with every penny going to this great cause, but only 1,750 tickets will be sold. With just 1,750 tickets sold, your odds of winning are considerably higher than any raffle you've entered before.

Plus, there are some nice consolation prices if they don't pull your name for the Camaro. Second place is a $5,000 Closet by Design package, third place is a Meyers Jewelers package, and fourth place is a $1,000 Visa card. While it'd be awesome to win any of these prizes, especially Jack's Camaro, it's enough knowing your money is going to a great organization with a world-class reputation – the Columbus Zoo.

Click here to purchase your ticket (or tickets). The drawing for the winners will be held at the Columbus Zoo's Zoofari on June 15, 2019 (presence not required to win).