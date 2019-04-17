Lincoln’s new small crossover is here, and it’s quite the handsome machine. Replacing the MKC, the new Corsair follows the intrepid naming architecture that began in earnest with the equally handsome Aviator – an SUV which debuted last year at the New York Auto Show, albeit in concept form. As such, the Corsair also borrows many of the Aviator's styling cues, with the end result being a snazzy crossover that’s pleasing to behold from pretty much any angle.

Underneath the sheet metal is the same platform used for the new 2020 Ford Escape. Credit goes to Lincoln engineers for creating a vehicle that very much has its own character despite direct lineage to something which, honestly, looks completely different. From the spoked wheels to the thin taillights and easily identifiable Lincoln family grille, it’s hard to name a competing crossover that matches the Corsair in terms of elegance.

Inside, the greenhouse is equally as elegant with large swaths of leather, wood, and warm tones creating a luxurious atmosphere. An 8.0-inch touchscreen is standard-issue across the entire Corsair line, with an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster available as well. It’s packed with the latest safety systems and tech, including a neat phone-as-key interface which turns your smartphone into the crossover’s key.

Two engine options are available under the hood. The standard mill is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts), with a higher-output 2.3-liter turbo generating 280 hp (208 kW). There’s also a plug-in hybrid on the way, but details on both the power and availability are still under wraps.

The compact crossover segment is easily the most competitive arena in all of motoring. It’s tough to stand out among the crowd, but whereas some other automakers seem to be struggling for direction on design and purpose, Lincoln’s latest offering exudes complete confidence. Expect pricing for the new Corsair to be revealed closer to its on-sale date later this year.