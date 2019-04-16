The discount is available for the entire length of the New York Auto Show.
The 2019 New York Auto Show opens to the public on April 19. After Motor1.com covers all of the big debuts there, folks in the vicinity of Manhattan's Javits Center might want to see these new machines for themselves, and the New York Waterway Ferry has a special discount to make getting to the show a little cheaper and easier.
The NY Waterway/Auto Show Combination Ticket saves up to $3 from getting into the New York Show. It lets attendees take a boat straight Port Imperial Weehawken where there's an indoor parking garage to the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal. After the eight-minute journey, they can take a free shuttle to the Javits Center. The offer runs the entire length of the convention from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 28.
The combination ticket costs $33 for adults or $18 for children. Riders can purchase the ticket online, here. It's also available at the ferry terminal's kiosks.
The debuts at this year's New York Auto Show run the gamut from budget-friendly to premium and from family-oriented crossovers to sports cars. The utility vehicle market continues to drive sales for automakers, and there's a lot to see in this segment in the Big Apple, including the little Hyundai Venue, the latest generation of the Subaru Outback, and the stylish Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
Mercedes-Benz will make a huge showing this year, too. The A35 and CLA 35 debuts two different takes on the brand's offerings for compact, performance sedans. The new GLC Coupe brings its mix of style and utility, and the latest GLS-Class brings a new generation of premium, seven-passenger SUV to the lineup. The EQC Edition 1886 gives the brand's electric crossover a special edition paying homage to the 100-year anniversary of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen.
Source: NY Waterway
