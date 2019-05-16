Steve McQueen passed away on November 7, 1980 from complications due to surgery to remove several cancerous tumors. He had developed pleural mesothelioma from exposure to asbestos during his life, and despite his fame and wealth, medical technology of that era could not save him.

Unfortunately, there are still so many people living with cancer today who lack health insurance or the funds to pay for their treatment. McQueen's son, Chad, and other figures in the automotive world like famed Shelby Cobra driver Allen Grant, support the Desert Cancer Foundation to help these patients.

The Desert Cancer Foundation was founded more than two decades ago to pay for treatment of cancer patients in the area of Palm Springs, California who can't pay for it themselves. Since its inception, the foundation has paid for cancer-related screening, diagnosis, and treatment for more than 8,000 local residents valued at more than $82.4 million, at a cost of only $9.4 million.

The story of how the Desert Cancer Foundation has grown is deeply rooted in the car enthusiast community. Over 30 years ago, a group of car and hot rod enthusiasts gathered at Shakey’s Pizza in Palm Springs, California to admire cars, exchange ideas, and make new friends. Over the years this group grew into the Palm Springs Cruisin’ Association. Several were patients of Dr. Sebastian George, who was a noted oncologist at the time of his tragic death in 2002. Wanting to promote his legacy, they founded the Dr. George Charity Car Show, the proceeds of which help fund the Desert Cancer Foundation, which Dr. George co-founded. The drawing for this limited edition 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is another effort to fund this organization that aids victims of cancer who need help at the most critical time in their lives.

