Racing in America owes a debt of gratitude to sprint cars. These small-but-powerful race cars have been thrillingly raced around short oval tracks for decades, but have never gotten the same attention as series like NASCAR and IndyCar. Yet some of the most famous drivers in history owe their start to sprint cars – names like Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, and more.

Visit Winaz06corvette.com and use promo code VET20 for 20% more entries.

Here’s your chance to give sprint car racing the thanks it deserves while also possibly fulfilling your own fantasies. The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is offering the chance to win a 2019 Chevy Corvette Z06. Just make a donation to the museum, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and you’ll be entered to win this amazing ‘Vette. Use promo code “VET20” at checkout, and they’ll even give you 20% more entries to win.

16 Photos

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum was opened in 1991 in turn two at the world famous Knoxville Raceway, and operates year-round, seven days a week for race fans to come in and learn about sprint car racing. An average of 30-35 open-wheel race cars are always on display, and the exhibits and race cars are loaned to the museum by the owners and fabricators who restored the race cars.

The grand prize of this giveaway is a 2019 Chevy Corvette Z06 that of course comes with a 650-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 paired to a 7-speed manual transmission. Options include black-painted Z06 aluminum wheels, red calipers, and the 1LZ trim interior package with red designer seat belts.

Check out photos of the actual Z06 that's available to win in our gallery, and click here to visit Winaz06corvette.com to donate and enter.