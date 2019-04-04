Not only is drunk driving wrong, but with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or above, it's straight up illegal. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), police arrest about 1.5 million people every year for drunk driving, which equals one out of every 121 licensed drivers in the U.S. But Arkay hopes to curb that statistic with its line of non-alcoholic spirits.

Reynald Vito Grattagliano and his wife Sylvie founded Arkay in 2011. But the French beverage company only recently started selling its drinks in the U.S. Their goal is to reduce alcohol dependence, and hopefully the positive effect that products like Arkay have can help reduce drunk driving statistics here in the States. One life lost to drunk driving is one too many and solutions like Arkay can attack the problem head-on.

With that in mind, here are five good reasons Arkay is the perfect alternative to drinking and driving.

This article is sponsored by Arkay Beverages. Motor1.com and Arkay Beverages believe one life lost to drunk driving and the perils of alcohol addiction is one too many. If you're going to drink, drink responsibly, have a designated driver, or just drink Arkay instead.