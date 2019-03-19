2 / 17

2,131,312

Believe it or not, the iconic Mini Cooper cracks the top 15, beating out cars from Porsche, BMW, Audi, and other high-dollar manufacturers for the spot. Maybe it’s because the humble hatchback is an icon – it’s been around for nearly 50 years, after all. Or maybe because the Mini Cooper is one of the most customizable cars on the planet. Whatever the case, it has plenty of Instagram fandom.