Vehicles from Chevy, Lamborghini, Ford, and others make the list.
Everyone wants to be a social media star. Instagram, more so than other platforms, is the go-to outlet for those seeking 15 seconds of fame. But what cars are the equivalents of Instagram influencers? Veygo Magazine put together a study that rates the 30 most-shared cars, trucks, and SUVs on Instagram (we've narrowed it down to the top 15).
The Veygo study combines the two most popular hashtags for each vehicle, typically make model (i.e. #HondaCivic) and model on its own (i.e. #Civic), to figure out total shares by users. Some cars, like the Lamborghini Aventador and Chevy Corvette, are obvious Instagram stars, but others might surprise you.
Source: Veygo Magazine