The midsize pickup truck segment is particularly competitive, and with Ford and Jeep adding new fuel to the fire with the Ranger and Gladiator, buyers in North America have never had so many truckin’ choices before them. Trucks have long been extremely popular in the U.S., but the resurging midsize market is packed full of some seriously capable machines that are surprisingly comparable to fullsize pickups in some areas.

That might make for an interesting future comparison, but to help you wade through the field of smaller selections, we gathered all the midsize players currently available to U.S. shoppers. That equals seven trucks, with the Gladiator and Ranger joined by the GMC Canyon, Chevrolet Colorado, Honda Ridgeline, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Frontier. With the exception of pricing on the Gladiator (which should be revealed before sales begin in spring 2019), we have all the primary stats right here for a quick-and-easy, numbers-to-numbers comparison.

2019 Ford Ranger 2020 Jeep Gladiator 2019 GMC Canyon 2019 Chevy Colorado 2019 Honda Ridgeline 2019 Toyota Tacoma 2019 Nissan Frontier Base Price: $24,300 N/A $21,500 $21,300 $29,990 $25,200 $24,500 Trims: XL, XLT, Lariat Sport, Sport S, Overland, Rubicon SL, SLE, SLT, All-Terrain, Denali, WT, LT, Z71, ZR2 RT, Sport, RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E, Black Edition SR, SR5, TRD, TRD-Offroad, TRD Pro, Limited S, SV, Desert Runner, Pro-4X Cabs: Supercab, Supercrew Crew Crew, Extended Crew, Extended Crew Access, Double Crew, King Engines: 2.3L Ecoboost 3.6L V6 2.5L I4, 3.6L V6, 2.8L I4 Diesel 2.5L I4, 3.6L V6, 2.8L I4 Diesel 3.5 L V6 3.5L V6, 2.7 I4 2.5 I4, 4.0L V6 Transmissions: 10-speed AT 6-speed MT, 8-Speed AT 6-speed, MT, 6-speed AT, 8-speed AT 6-speed, MT, 6-speed AT, 8-speed AT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 5-speed AT Hp/Tq (ft-lbs): 270/310 285/260 200/191 (I4) 308/275 (V6) 181/369 (Diesel) 200/191 (I4) 308/275 (V6) 181/369 (Diesel) 280/262 159/180 (I4) 278/265 (V6) 152/171 (I4) 261/281 (V6) Max Payload (lbs.): 1,860 1,600 1,548 1,548 1,465 1,420 1,430 Max Towing (lbs.): 7,500 7,650 7,700 7,700 5,000 6,800 6,690 Off-Road Offering: FX4 Rubicon All Terrain ZR2 N/A TRD-Pro PRO-4X, Desert Runner Innovations: 10-speed transmission has 2 more gears than closest competitors Offers the segment's only removable soft top, fold-down windshield GMC/Chevrolet offers the segment's only diesel engine GMC/Chevrolet offers the segment's only diesel engine Unibody design offers car-like characteristics, front-wheel-drive with full-time AWD available Crawl Control (configurable cruise control for rock control) Not innovative, but still popular despite platform that is 15 years old

As you review the chart, there are some points worth mentioning. The current crop of trucks from U.S. automakers are towing champs with maximum ratings of 7,500 pounds or more. Achieving that capability, however, generally requires a two-wheel-drive model with the smallest cab option available. The outlier in the group is the Honda Ridgeline with a rating of just 5,000 pounds, but at the same time, the Ridgeline is the only truck to offer a full-time all-wheel-drive system instead of a traditional four-wheel-drive setup. If you’re seeking pickup capability with a car-like feel, the Ridgeline could be your ticket to ride.

For now, at least, diesel fans are limited to the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. Jeep will eventually offer a 3.0-liter diesel for the Gladiator, but availability for that engine is unknown at this point. The Ranger could also get a diesel – it’s currently offered in Rangers outside the U.S. market – but thus far it’s not confirmed. Similarly, the Ranger is the only truck that doesn’t offer a V6 option, though the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder is gutsy for its size.

When it comes to price, all the models are fairly competitive save for the Ridgeline, which starts just shy of $30,000. That’s a bit misleading, however, since many of the base-model pickups in the segment are seriously entry-level rigs at that starting price, whereas the Honda still delivers a 3.5-liter V6, nice wheels, and a comfortable array of equipment. We suspect most buyers will at least opt for mid-level trims where prices quickly shoot well beyond the $30,000 mark.

Whether you're seeking a heavy hauler or a good-looking off-roader, a work truck, or a suave sedan with a pickup bed, the midsize segment has got you covered.