Companies like Toyota, Ford, and Chevy make up most of the list.
Space, price, and reliability are typically bullet points atop every new car buyer’s checklist. Reliability especially makes certain brands – historically companies like Honda, Toyota, Ford, and Chevy – more desirable for consumers. But the list of the longest-lasting models to 200,000 miles (321,868 kilometers) might actually surprise you.
A recent study by iSeeCars takes a look at vehicles that are most likely to reach 200,000 miles and beyond. Interestingly, full-size SUVs (and SUVs in general) top the list with 10 entrants, while trucks and sedans follow behind. Take a look at the full list of the 15 cars, trucks, and SUVs that rank near the top in terms of reliability.
Source: iSeeCars