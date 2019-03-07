The most-talked-about debuts of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show came courtesy of companies such as Bugatti, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. All big names you’ve surely heard of. But the beauty of Geneva is that there’s still enough limelight for lesser-known companies to get some recognition, too. Here are six supercars you’ve probably never heard of but are still worthy of appreciation in their own right. Learn more about each of these supercars below.

First up is the fully electric, 483-horsepower (360-kilowatt) GFG Kangaroo. As its name suggests, the Kangaroo can “jump” up a few inches in order to take on tougher terrain; improving its ride height from 5.5 inches (140 millimeters) of ground clearance to 10.2 inches (260 millimeters) at the push of a button.

Like the Kangaroo, the Piech Marck Zero is a fully electric coupe with more than 400-horsepower (298-kilowatt). Unlike the Kangaroo, though, this Mark Zero is made for cruising, not crushing dirt roads. The company touts a battery pack with a “completely new cell type,” which can reportedly bring the car to an 80 percent in less than five minutes. We'll have to see it to believe it.

The Puritalia Berlinetta trumps both the Mark Zero and Kangaroo in power, thanks to a hearty 965 horsepower (719 kilowatts). The company will only build 150 examples of the Berlinetta, though, with each constructed by hand according to customer specification. Pricing starts at €553,350, or approximately $625,000 at today’s conversion rates.

Meet the lovely looking Almas Mole Costruzione Artigianale… what a mouthful. Difficult name aside, the Mole (for short) is handbuilt from the ground up and specifically designed and created by Umberto Palermo and Paolo Scudieri. The coupe measures 186.2 inches (4,730 millimeters) long and 80 inches (1,980 millimeters) wide. Engine specs, however, remain under wraps.

Its radical styling and 1,005 horsepower (749 kilowatt) make the Hispano Suiza Carmen a must-see at the Geneva Motor Show, regardless of whether you love it or hate it. The retro-styled coupe is fully electric, and boasts 248 miles (400 kilometers) of range on a single charge. Plus, it reportedly hits 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than three seconds.

The Ginetta Akula is a radically designed coupe with old-school supercar styling. But those aren’t the only old-school elements found on this car. Unlike the other cars on this list, the Ginetta is powered by a 6.0-liter V8 engine producing around 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 520 pound-feet (705 Newton-meters) of torque.