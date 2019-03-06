Sure, supercars are awesome. But we love some of the lesser-talked-about debuts.
Every year, the Geneva Motor Show is home to some of the most outrageous supercars and hypercars on the planet. And 2019's installation is no exception. Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Pininfarina, and others, brought out their best, brightest, and most-powerful new vehicles to the forefront this year.
While social media has been abuzz talking about the latest $18-million Bugatti or Koenigsegg’s 300-mile-per-hour coupe, it’s the less-talked-about vehicles and lesser-known automakers that made the biggest impacts. Here are our picks for the best and worst of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.