Six generations and 30 years separate the original Subaru Legacy from this new one. Making its debut at the Chicago Auto Show, the seventh-generation Legacy is arguably the most advanced version of the Japanese sedan to date. It has tons of new tech, an available punchy turbocharged engine, and a fresh design.

The biggest update is the new platform. Increased rigidity, a quieter cabin, and a lower center of gravity that promises greater stability and handling capabilities around corners. The new turbocharged engine is also a big upgrade.

The turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder ripped from the three-row Ascent, carries over to upper trim levels. Here is produces 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. But buyers can still get the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine on lower trim levels, which produces 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque.

Aside from the new powertrain choices, the new Legacy makes its biggest mark with a well-refined interior. Unavoidable is the 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen display – the biggest to date in any Subaru model. Base model Legacys come with two seven-inch displays that divide duties between infotainment and HVAC controls.

Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite now comes as standard on all Legacy trims. New is a lane centering function with the adaptive cruise control that makes small steering inputs to keep the vehicle centered in the lane. Optional on Limited and standard on XT trims is a camera used to monitor the person behind the wheel for signs of fatigue.