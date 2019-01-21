You know what makes a Ford EcoSport look a whole lot cooler? The famous Gulf racing livery.
The old adage about motor racing goes: "Win on Sunday; sell on Monday." This cliche gets to the heart of the way that automakers use competition on the track to market their vehicles. This job was easy when traditional sedans and coupes dominated the roads, but those days have ended. Today, crossovers are the big sellers, and outside of events like the Dakar Rally or Baja 1000, there aren't too many events where SUVs can compete.
Let's imagine there's an alternate world where SUVs and crossovers are clogging up race tracks just like they are on the highway. These renderings take a brand's famous motorsports livery and apply the color scheme to one of the automaker's current utility vehicles. The results are fascinating, and in some cases, the automakers should actually consider finding a place for these racing-inspired models to compete.