Castrol's livery of red and green stripes over a white body was a common sight on Toyota race cars in the 1990s. It added a pop of color to the Celica and Corolla in the World Rally Championship and cars and looked similarly impressive on the Supra in the JGTC series – the predecessor to the current Super GT championship.

As this render shows, the combination of green and red looks stupendous on a C-HR, too. With a more aggressive body kit, we could easily imagine this little SUV competing in a modern rally, and it would have no problem fitting in.