Seventeen years separate the current Supra from the outgoing Mk4. And visually, a lot has changed – but the two cars share a lot in common performance-wise. This new Supra is a compact, it stretches out to just 172.5-inches, which puts it in competition with cars like the Porsche 911, Jaguar F-Type, and Chevrolet Corvette. It made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show, and we there to check it out firsthand.

In person, the new Supra is stunning. It has svelte body lines, an aggressive fascia, and cues carried over from the FT-1 concept we saw in 2016. The most noticeable carryovers are the headlights, double bubble roof, and the slim taillights. Compared to the Mk4, this is visually a completely different car.

90 Photos

Underhood the new Supra comes powered by a BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. In the Z4, that engine produces 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque – but the Supra is actually down on power compared to the Z4; it produces 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Toyota estimates that should give it a 0-60 mph time of around 4.1 seconds, and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

The 2020 Toyota Supra goes on sale this summer. It comes in three different flavors: A base 3.0 model, an upper trim 3.0 Premium, and a range-topping Launch Edition. Toyota will offer just 1,500 examples of the Launch Edition, at a price of $55,250. The base Supra starts at $49,990.