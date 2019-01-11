Levent Karadol is blind, but he doesn't let that stop him from driving an Acura NSX.

Meet Levent Karadöl. After a disease he suffered when he was just 7-months old, Levent has lost all of his eyesight. Sun is nothing but a feeling of warmth to him, he doesn’t even know what “darkness” is like.

Now, he is 40 years old. His life is a big success story. Getting full support from his family, both mentally and economically, Levent did not give up on life and grew up to be a licensed psychologist, helping people. He is happily married and a father of a son, who is just one-month old.

Levent touched his dreams with Honda NSX
It is impossible for us to comprehend what he has been through. What we can easily relate, though, is the passion he held in himself throughout his life - love for cars and speed.

About 2 months ago, Levent shared his passion with Motor1.com Turkiye’s Youtube via a comment asking if one day he could be a part of our car reviews. Our team naturally could not ignore such a sincere request. After a long preparation process, Motor1.com Turkiye team has prepared a surprise for Levent that he would never forget.

Not letting up his passion for cars and speed even for a second, Levent got behind the wheel of a sports car, Acura NSX valued at 1 Million Dollars in the Turkish market. He drove through the darkness passionately with his advanced instincts reaching 244 km/h.

We are lost for words so we will let you watch this emotional and unique video and decide yourself.