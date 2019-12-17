Santa, we've got some very big presents to ask for.

The holidays are here, and it's time to exchange presents with loved ones. Contrary to what car ads try to tell you, most people don't find a new car with a big, red bow on the roof when they go outside on Christmas morning. Still, it's fun to dream. 

In the spirit of the season, let us tell you the cars we wish could somehow be parked next to the Christmas tree when we wake up that morning. Our picks run the gamut from high-horsepower wagons to an affordable, European MPV. 

And let the whole Motor1.com crew wish you a happy holiday.

A Glimpse At The New Year:

future supercars sports cars list 25 Future Supercars And Sports Cars Worth Waiting For
trucks worth waiting for Future Trucks Worth Waiting For: To 2020 And Beyond!