We all need some time to think. And what better way to do that than in the back of a full-size luxury sedan and with a glass of non-alcoholic Arkay whisky in your hand. In this video, entitled "Afternoon Thoughts With Arkay," our President of Automotive, Eric Goeres, ponder’s some of life’s most-pressing questions. And Arkay non-alcoholic whisky is the perfect companion to do just that.

Arkay's non-alcoholic options for mixed drinks make for the perfect afternoon mocktail. Arkay is currently available in some bars and nightclubs, as well as online with shipping to anywhere in the U.S. The company is also launching a new collection of one-liter cocktails this fall retailing for $15, while bottles of Arkay liquor retail for $40 from its online store.

This article is sponsored by Arkay Beverages. Motor1.com and Arkay Beverages believe one life lost to drunk driving and the perils of alcohol addiction is one too many. If you're going to drink, drink responsibly, or just drink an Arkay instead.