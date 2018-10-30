The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most mod-friendly vehicles on the planet. Even with the arrival of the new-and-improved JL, tuners still love to touch-up the outgoing JK model. This particularly potent JL is no exception – and one company is offering it up as part of their latest promotion.

Dream Giveaway out of Florida is giving away this beautifully upgraded JL Wrangler, done up by Bruiser Conversions, a SEMA award builder. You won’t be able to get this one-of-a-kind Jeep from your local dealer. Dubbed the “Hero Edition,” this Wrangler comes with upgrades like a 450-horsepower LS3 engine, a custom aluminum armor package, 40-inch Rekon beadlock wheels wrapped in 40-inch BFGoodrich tires, a 4.5-inch X-factor suspension system, among others. It’s one badass build.

"This custom, go-anywhere, do-anything Jeep is the one you’ve always dreamt of owning. When you enter to win it, you’ll help us recognize the many proud Americans, both military and civilian, who have relied on rugged Jeeps to save lives and live life to its fullest. If you’ve ever thought, ‘One day I’ll own a Jeep like this,’ now is your chance."

In order to take home this custom Jeep, head over to the Dream Giveaway website and enter the promo code VJ1118J when donating $25 or more for 25-percent bonus tickets. Users can donate up to $5,000 in one go, which yields 12,600 chances to win (with the promo code), but there is no limit to the amount you can donate throughout the length of the contest. The lucky winner will be flown to Dream Giveaway headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, to score the key, the title, and one truly incredible Jeep.

All donations will head to New Beginning Children’s Homes (NBCH), with six other charities given guaranteed grants: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Honor Flight of West Central Florida, Detroit Rescue Mission (DRMM), Smile Network International, National Guard Educational Fund, and Bright Pink.





This article is sponsored by Dream Giveaway. Since 2008, Dream Giveaway has delivered millions of dollars in unrestricted funds to individual sponsor charities and a variety of grant recipients thanks to individual donors.