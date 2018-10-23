There’s no denying the Chevrolet Corvette is a classic; the beloved sports car has been around for 65 years. Now in its seventh iteration, nearly every generation of the beloved coupe is a collector’s item – and one company is offering up two of its most iconic models.

Dream Giveaway, out of Florida, is giving away these two stunning, modified Corvettes, plus $45,000 for taxes. The first is a fully restored, restomod 1965 Corvette Sting Ray. It comes powered by a Lingenfelter-prepped 550-horsepower LS3 V8. The second is a 2018 Lingenfelter Corvette Grand Sport, and comes powered by a 600-hp LT1 V8 with Lingenfelter ported heads, an ultra-performance cam, and custom tuning. The cars wear a matching white paint job with red stripe accents. "To celebrate the brand-new 2018 Corvette Dream Giveaway, we’re giving away two of the most eye-popping, beautiful Corvettes ever produced," says Dream Giveaway.

In order to take home these two super coupes, head over to the Dream Giveaway website and enter the promo code VJ1018C2 when donating $25 or more for 75-percent bonus tickets. Users can donate up to $5,000 in one go, which yields 12,600 chances to win (with the promo code), but there is no limit to the amount you can donate throughout the length of the contest. The lucky winner will be flown to Dream Giveaway headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, to score the keys, the titles, and the two Corvettes.

All donations will head to New Beginning Children’s Homes (NBCH), with six other charities given guaranteed grants: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Honor Flight of West Central Florida, Detroit Rescue Mission (DRMM), Smile Network International, National Guard Educational Fund, and Bright Pink.

But hurry, this contest only lasts until December 31, 2018 at 11:59 PM.

This article is sponsored by Dream Giveaway. Since 2008, Dream Giveaway has delivered millions of dollars in unrestricted funds to individual sponsor charities and a variety of grant recipients thanks to individual donors.