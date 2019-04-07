Auto insurance is a numbers game. The cost of a given motorist’s premiums depends on the perceived likelihood he or she will eventually file a claim. Younger drivers, particularly those of the male persuasion, are considered among the highest risks for getting into collisions, and as such are usually charged the highest rates. You can also expect to pay more if you have moving violations or accidents on your driving record. Similarly, living deep within an urban environment places one at a greater risk of having a car stolen or sideswiped while parked on a busy city street. And so on.

But one variable any motorist can easily control to help minimize his or her premiums is to simply choose a model that’s cheaper to insure in the first place. For better or worse, that means sticking to a vehicle that’s safe, sane, and affordable. In other words, check your luxury- and sports-car ambitions at the door if you want cheaper insurance rates.

According to Insure.com’s annual ranking of the least-expensive vehicles to insure, the top 10 are all family-minded sport utility vehicles and crossovers, save for a single wagon and a minivan holdout. The numbers are based on nationally averaged rates for full coverage, computed using an identical driver profile for all models at six major insurance carriers in multiple ZIP codes in each state and the District of Columbia.

We’re featuring the cheapest vehicles to insure for 2019 in the accompanying slideshow above. We’ll look at a far more entertaining list of cars slapped with the most expensive insurance premiums this side of a Bugatti in a separate post.