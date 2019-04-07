You’ll have to drive a sedate SUV or minivan If you want to save the most money on your auto insurance premiums.
Auto insurance is a numbers game. The cost of a given motorist’s premiums depends on the perceived likelihood he or she will eventually file a claim. Younger drivers, particularly those of the male persuasion, are considered among the highest risks for getting into collisions, and as such are usually charged the highest rates. You can also expect to pay more if you have moving violations or accidents on your driving record. Similarly, living deep within an urban environment places one at a greater risk of having a car stolen or sideswiped while parked on a busy city street. And so on.
But one variable any motorist can easily control to help minimize his or her premiums is to simply choose a model that’s cheaper to insure in the first place. For better or worse, that means sticking to a vehicle that’s safe, sane, and affordable. In other words, check your luxury- and sports-car ambitions at the door if you want cheaper insurance rates.
According to Insure.com’s annual ranking of the least-expensive vehicles to insure, the top 10 are all family-minded sport utility vehicles and crossovers, save for a single wagon and a minivan holdout. The numbers are based on nationally averaged rates for full coverage, computed using an identical driver profile for all models at six major insurance carriers in multiple ZIP codes in each state and the District of Columbia.
We’re featuring the cheapest vehicles to insure for 2019 in the accompanying slideshow above. We’ll look at a far more entertaining list of cars slapped with the most expensive insurance premiums this side of a Bugatti in a separate post.
Insure.com Names the Most and Least Expensive New Cars to Insure for 2019
Once again, Honda is ahead of the pack when it comes to cheapest cars to insure, this year
with its Odyssey model leading the way, while the Nissan GT-R was the most expensive
Foster City, CA - March 20, 2019 – Insure.com, a comprehensive resource for insurance
information, today released its annual ranking of the most and least expensive new vehicles
to insure. Each year, Insure.com compares car insurance rates in every state for
approximately 3,000 different vehicle models.
This year’s list finds the Honda Odyssey back in the top spot after dropping to second place
last year, behind the Jeep Wrangler. The Odyssey narrowly edged out the Wrangler in the
latest rankings, at $1,298 a year to insure, which comes in $514 less than the national
average annual car insurance cost of $1,812.
A trio of Honda models were among the cheapest to insure, with the HR-V LX and CR-V LX
models joining the Odyssey. Multiple Jeep models also ranked high, with the Wrangler
Sport, Renegade Sport and Compass Sport all in the top ten. Overall, the national average
cost of insurance for the top 10 cheapest vehicles to insure was $1,325, a list that includes
the following 2019 models:
1. Honda Odyssey LX ($1,298)
2. Jeep Wrangler Sport ($1,304)
3. Subaru Outback 2.5I ($1,306)
4. Mazda CX-3 Sport ($1,307)
5. Honda HR-V LX ($1,325)
6. Honda CR-V LX ($1,333)
7. Jeep Renegade Sport ($1,338)
8. Ford Escape S ($1,344)
9. Subaru Forester 2.5I ($1,347)
10. Jeep Compass Sport ($1,349)
While these vehicles are a bargain to insure, overall insurance prices rose compared to last
year. For instance, 2019’s cheapest vehicle is 11 percent more costly to insure than 2018’s
top choice, the Wrangler, which itself sees a significant increase this year, going from
$1,169 to $1,304.
“While we know the extreme ends of the spectrum for new vehicles’ insurance costs, the
fact is that many owners are somewhere in-between when it comes to the vehicles they
own and the insurance they can afford,” says Penny Gusner, Insure.com’s consumer
analyst. “Consumers should make sure to factor insurance into the cost of any new car
being considered from the beginning, as rates can vary dramatically between vehicles,
pushing up the total cost of ownership. That way you make sure you have the budget for
both the car and its insurance.”