There are fans of historic cars for whom originality is everything; people who want their car restored to look as though it came straight from the factory. But as anyone who owns a classic car will attest, that comes with its own problems. Fuel leaks, strange noises and oxidized metal are par for the course.

But there are those who love the charm that comes with vehicles of the past, but yearn for modern handling, comfort and performance. They don't necessarily want the complex electrics of modern vehicles, but they quite like the idea of modern mechanical engineering, whether it's used to squeeze more power from the engine or elicit a sharper response from the steering. They want the image of a classic with the engineering of a modern F1 car. It's a movement that's growing fast, so we've selected 10 of the most successful restomod projects out there. Here's our choice.