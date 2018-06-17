The cheapest of which was sold for $20,376,595.
Whether because of history, rarity, or motorsport lineage, the most expensive cars sold at auctions are a perfect example of how the success of a specific car can make it among the sought after vehicles of all time – even several decades after it was built.
The names in this list include Ferrari, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar, with history that dates back to as early as the 1930s. The importance of these cars in the automotive world is insurmountable, and we figured it would take some time before a new one can replace any of these names.
While even the cheapest in the group is enough for you to maybe buy an entire state, you’ll know why these cars are priced that way. We've also included the price of the automobiles due to inflation, just to set things straight.
Go ahead, take this trip back to the memory lane of expensive automotive history.
Source: JBR Capital