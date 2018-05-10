We've got up close and personal with the first SUV from Goodwood.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the first ‘do-it-all’ Rolls – a statement SUV that can help with the school run on the weekdays, whisk you to the opening evening of Swan Lake at the Royal Opera House, and then tow the horse trailer to your next polo match on the weekend.

Only one engine will initially be offered and it’s Rolls’ venerable 6.75 litre biturbo V12, delivering 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of effortless torque, all mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

As you’d expect, switching from driving on road to sand dunes will be as easy as rotating a dial. Rolls played with the idea of a low-range gearbox and developing enough wheel articulation to go rock crawling but according to product bosses, 'the cost to ultimate luxury would not have been acceptable'.

The Cullinan is available to order now, with prices expected to start in the region of $325,000.

More Cullinan Info:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Debut

Rolls-Royce Cullinan
42 photos
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Explore

More photos

Rolls-Royce Cullinan teaser
Rolls-Royce Cullinan teaser
Rolls-Royce Cullinan National Geographic
Rolls-Royce Cullinan National Geographic
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan teaser
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan teaser
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Spy Photos
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Spy Photos
Rolls-Royce Cullinan new spy images
Rolls-Royce Cullinan new spy images
Rolls-Royce Cullinan render
Rolls-Royce Cullinan render