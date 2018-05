Third representative of what is probably the most successful brand on the track. In this case, the fast lap occurred on September 20, 2017, with Lars Kern at the wheel, driver and tester of Porsche.

The key to success? Undoubtedly, the 3.8-liter six-cylinder boxer engine, with biturbo technology which delivers 700 hp (522 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of maximum torque.