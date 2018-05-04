... plus a very special guest.
For automotive enthusiasts, the Nürburgring is the holy grail. While sometimes there's a lot of drama happening at the track (ask Niki Lauda), it's the place where some of the best races in the world are held.
Nowadays, even having undergone a couple of modifications for safety reasons, the Nordschleife is still the most demanding track in the world. In fact, its layout is designed to replicate some of the most difficult road sections in Europe.
It also helps automotive companies proudly demonstrate what their new products are capable of in an imaginary championship with unwritten rules. Interestingly, the absolute record is now more than three decades old, held by Stefan Bellof since 1983. This is the year when he, behind the wheel of a Porsche 956, recorded a time of 6:11.13 minutes. Of course, it is race car, so it is (kind of) excluded from our Top 10 list, which is strictly rating production vehicles approved for use on ppublic roads.
If a lap at the Green Hell is what almost all automakers believe is the benchmark for speed, these are actually the fastest production cars in the world.