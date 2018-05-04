Yes, it's a race car, but we had to actually include it. Although this record dates back to 1983, no one has surpassed that figure, achieved by Stefan Bellof in the training sessions of the 1,000 km of Nürburgring. During the race, his best record was 6:25.91 minutes.

And what about Formula 1? Well, if it serves as a reference, Niki Lauda was the first driver to get below the 7-minute barrier, in 1975, at the wheel of his Ferrari. During practice, he set a time of 6:58.60. In the race, Clay Regazzoni made the fastest lap, that same year, with 7:06.40.