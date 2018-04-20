The 1995 model year marked the return of the Monte Carlo nameplate after Chevy discontinued the car in 1988. However, it wasn’t the raucous two-door of yesteryear. In 1995, Chevy split its Lumina into two models – the Lumina sedan and a coupe version, which received the Monte Carlo nameplate.

The new Monte had no V8 engine, and it didn’t have rear-wheel drive either. Two V6 engine choices were available – a 160-horsepower 3.1-liter V6 or a 215-hp 3.4-liter V6. A four-speed automatic was the only transmission option available. The Monte Carlo went virtually unchanged throughout the rest of the decade until its significant redesign for the 2000 model year.