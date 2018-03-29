The Toyota RAV4 was really one of the first crossovers, way before every automaker was selling hundreds of thousands of the things. But even today with more competition than ever, the RAV4 is a hugely strong seller – meaning Toyota needed to pull out all the stops in designing this all-new 2019 model.

That starts off with its looks, which are way less boring that before. The wheels are pushed out to the corners, the more aggressive nose recalls the Tacoma and 4Runner, and the angled rear window adds a lot more sportiness to the back. You can even option a contrast-colored roof, 19-inch wheels, and even a cool, slightly more rugged-looking Adventure trim level.

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 switches to the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) modular platform already used for the Prius, Camry, and some other cars. That increases chassis stiffness, blesses the RAV4 with a more sophisticated rear suspension, and is claimed to improve ride quality while reducing road noise.

Up front, the standard 2.5-liter inline-four engine has been revised, while the optional hybrid powertrain now has a more powerful electric all-wheel-drive system.

We’ll have to wait some time to get details like fuel economy and pricing, but for now, you can learn more about the 2019 Toyota RAV4 in our full video, live from the 2018 New York Auto Show.