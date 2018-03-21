Porsche assembled the very best parts of its 70-year history for a massive exhibit in Berlin, Germany.
Porsche celebrates 70 years in business in 2018, and to mark the occasion, the company has a museum exhibit showing its most important work. Motor1.com's team in Germany had the chance to check out the amazing collection, and famed Porsche racing driver Walter Röhrl was then there to pose with a few cars.
If you happen to be in Berlin, Germany, before the exhibit ends on May 31, check out the amazing collection at the Drive. Volkswagen Group Forum on the Unter den Linden street.