We have to begin with Lamborghini’s legendary midship-mounted V12. The 4.0-liter engine in the original 1974 Countach made 370 horsepower (276 kilowatts), though it would ultimately evolve to displace 5.2 liters with 455 hp (339 Kw) on tap. This very special look simultaneously shows the basic design of the engine, from the screws on the distributor cap to the complexity of the Quattrovalvole’s 48 valves and how it’s all packaged in the Countach’s frame.

Kimble uses actual engine photos and schematics to recreate everything seen here, right down to the engine’s visible crankshaft. The cutaway view also offers a new perspective on just how much is happening right behind the driver’s head.