Tucked away at the edge of Hall 1, on the GFG Style and Envision stand, was this little gem, the Chevrolet Testudo by Bertone. It's been here before – Nuccio Bertone, head of the famous styling house, drove it over the Alps himself to the 1963 Geneva Motor Show, where it was one of the star acts.

GM design chief Bill Mitchell had sent both Pininfarina and Bertone each a pair of Corvair chassis, asking for sporty European-style variants of the car. Testudo was the Bertone result, penned by a young Giorgetto Giugiaro. The Testudo was conceived and built in just two months – but 1963 was also the year that the Corvette was introduced, which far-eclipsed the Testudo.

The car at Geneva remains the only Testudo built.