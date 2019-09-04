The Mission E concept we saw in 2015 was just a taste; today the production Porsche Taycan makes its debut at Niagara Falls. And it was well worth the wait. On paper, the Porsche Taycan is every bit as good as advertised: up to 751 horsepower (560 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,049 Newton-meters) of torque on the range-topping Turbo S model with the Overboost function (616 hp normally). Though, there's no actual turbo underneath.

Power comes from two electric motors: one on the front axle and one on the rear. The all-wheel-drive system and two-speed transmission – unique to Porsche – allows for a 0 to 60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint of just 2.6 seconds, and a top speed of 161 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour). All that power pairs to a chassis that Porsche promises keeps the brand's signature driving dynamics intact.

But we've only scratched the surface. Scroll down to learn all about the new Porsche Taycan.

What Is It?

The Porsche Taycan isn't just Germany's first fully electric sports sedan, but it's also a huge technological step forward for the brand itself. The concept debuted first in 2015 and highlighted the simplistic, modern design we see on the production model. Unique elements like the quad-LED headlights and minimal grille make up most of the defining features up front, while the rear adopts some of the shapes found on the current 911. There's even some 918 styling thrown in for good measure.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan

62 Photos

Inside there's even more to love. Porsche showed us the screen-heavy interior early, complete with four massive screens (even one for the passenger). The most impressive of which being the 16.8-inch curved display positioned atop the steering column, and a 10.9-inch central touchscreen. Outside of that, the same upscale cues you expect of Porsche carry over.

The production model debuted in front of journalists in Canada, but expect the Taycan to make its first public showing at the Frankfurt Motor Show in just a few weeks.

What’s Under The Hood?

Don’t let the Taycan’s top-end Turbo and Turbo S designations fool you, this is a fully electric vehicle. Powered by two permanently excited synchronous electric motors (one on the front axle and one on the rear), the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S each produce 616 hp (460 kW). But with Launch Control and the Overboost function, the Turbo pumps out up to 671 hp (500 kW) and the Turbo S does 751 hp (560 kW).

In its most powerful form, the Taycan Turbo S can sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds, and on to a top speed of 161 mph. The Turbo S hits 60 in 3.0 seconds. Power is impressive, but that doesn’t mean range is slacking. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S gets 256 miles (412 kilometers) of range on the WLTP cycle, while the Taycan Turbo gets 280 miles (450 km). Power is routed through a unique two-speed transmission and sent to all four wheels.

The Porsche Taycan has four different driving modes: Range, Normal, Sport, and Sport Plus. The Range driving mode emphasizes efficiency. When selected, top speed is limited to anywhere between 56 and 87 mph (90 and 140 km/h), and the most-efficient all-wheel-drive setup is selected. Depending on the situation, the Taycan could drive using the front axle exclusively.

Where Will It Be Built?

The Taycan will be built at Porsche’s Stuttgart manufacturing facility. In preparation, the automaker hired more than 1,400 people in Germany to assist in the development of the new vehicle. A portion of those 1,400 employees includes more than 100 IT specialists, production planners, and additional apprentices. Porsche is also investing €700 million (approximately $825 million) into its Weissach development center where the Taycan will see most of its engineering.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Porsche Taycan Turbo starts at $150,900 before options. Porsche said previously that the Taycan would be "priced like an entry-level Panamera," but based on what we know now, it's significantly pricier (at least for the Turbo model). Maybe that will still be true of the entry-level models we haven't seen yet. The more-powerful Turbo S model costs $185,000.