Typically when we think of vehicle thefts, we imagine a team of highly organized criminals speeding off with high-end supercars from Lamborghini or Ferrari. Like something you might see in a Fast and Furious flick. But that's far from the case. In fact, most of America's stolen vehicles are run-of-the-mill sedans, trucks, and SUVs, according to the latest statistics gathered by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

Every year, the NICB releases its "Hot Wheels" list of the most stolen cars in the U.S. using data submitted by law enforcement to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). And like most years, the stolen vehicles on this latest list (note: statistics are two years behind, so this list is of 2018's most-stolen vehicles) include popular cars like the Honda Accord, SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and trucks like the Ford F-150, among a few other common names. Not a supercar or sports car in sight.

Of the top 10 most stolen cars of 2018 alone, thieves targeted more than 215,000 vehicles. And for each vehicle, a specific model year stands apart from the rest. Click through the slideshow and see if your model of vehicle was a target for car thieves in 2018.