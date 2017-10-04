With an asking price of $49,900, the Range Rover Velar is as expensive as it is beautiful. But don’t worry, for the price you get plenty of standard features. The Velar comes with a suite of safety technology like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear parking aid, and cruise control with a speed limiter, among others.

In the recent round of Euro NCAP crash tests, the Range Rover Velar proved that it was safe during a crash, too. The SUV achieved a five-star score, making it among the safest vehicles you can buy today, joining rivals like the Porsche Cayenne. Better yet, Motor1 was exclusively there to watch the magic happen. Matthew Avery, Director of Research at Thatcham Research told us that:

"Modern SUVs perform consistently well in impact testing, particularly for adult occupant protection. The Velar however not only performs well in a crash – especially in Euro NCAP’s exacting side impact test – but also in active safety, with its suite of standard-fit technologies designed to avoid the crash happening at all."







All that safety comes paired with the choice of three new Ingenium engines, either a 380-horsepower (283-kilowatts) 3.0-liter supercharged V6, a 247-hp (184-kilowatt) 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, or a 180-hp (134-kW) 2.0-liter turbodiesel. The former allows for a 0-60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometer-per-hour) sprint of about 5.3 seconds, and a towing capacity of up to 5,500 pounds (2,495 kilograms).

Granted, all that performance and safety may sound impressive on paper, but what does it actually mean? And why is crash testing new cars so important? Watch our video with Jonny Smith, above, to find out.