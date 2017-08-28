The years ahead should be filled with a handful of new sports cars and supercars, some pushing upwards of 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and $1 million; most of them were featured in our previous "25 Cars Worth Waiting For." But let us not forget the high-volume vehicles that make those six- and seven-figure supercars possible in the first place: trucks and SUVs.

By 2022, more than 20 new trucks and SUVs will be on the market. Most of these high-riders will be updated significantly from the models they replace, or will be new models entirely. Offerings from Jeep, Land Rover, and Lamborghini are obviously already on everyone’s radar, while outliers like Tesla, Audi, and Rolls-Royce are poised to pique some interest.

Here are the 20 trucks and SUVs you should be saving up to buy in the next few years.

Plenty has already been said about the upcoming Jeep Wrangler (and its pickup counterpart, which you'll see later on this list). Still, the arrival of the updated off-roader can’t come soon enough. The new Wrangler will introduce an evolutionary design, paired to a lightweight aluminum construction, and a new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. Expect to see the new Wrangler in full at the 2017 L.A. Auto Show before going on sale early in 2018.

Thankfully Lamborghini’s edgy SUV hasn’t lost its beautiful design in the transition from concept to production – at least as far as we can tell. Spy photos show the Urus testing on public roads in Europe, as well as putting in some track time on the Nürburgring. Expect to see the Urus with a standard 650-horsepower (484-kilowatt) V8 under the hood sometime later this year.

Spy photos and a leaked image have provided us our first look of the forthcoming Jimny, which looks sort of like a shrunken Mercedes G-Class. The fourth iteration of the funky SUV will feature Suzuki’s Allgrip Pro 4x4 system with low-range gearing for true off-road capability. Expect to see the new Jimny in full by the end of the year, before going on sale (sadly not in the U.S. market) early in 2018.

Both the XC90 and XC60 have undergone a serious transformation in recent years. So it seems only natural, then, that Volvo would continue its streak of inventive design with an offering even smaller than the two, something comparable to the Mercedes GLA and BMW X1. The upcoming XC40 will be that offering, and could make its debut as early as next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Already Audi has previewed the large, lovely SUV known as the Q8; the concept was first shown back in January at the Detroit Auto Show. But as the race to production nears, the original concept has been reinvented as a production model, rendered here in both standard and RS trims. Reports suggest that the top-trim Q8 could go for as much as $106,000 when it goes on sale, with power coming from a 3.0-liter hybrid V6 producing as much as 443 horsepower (330 kilowatts), while the hotter RS could see the same hybrid powertrain, but in the latter application producing 476 hp (354 kW).

The new and improved Land Rover Defender is on schedule for a 2019 debut. Apart from a unibody construction, the new Landy will come with a few different body styles, both soft-top and four-door options, with power coming courtesy of JLR’s four-cylinder Ingenium gas and diesel engines. And the best news of all is that it will be sold in the U.S.

Most of the details surrounding the upcoming Tesla Model Y remain a mystery. Apart from a proposed release date of 2019, things like design, powertrain, and interior elements are still well under wraps. We do know, though, that the Model Y will now ride on the same platform as the new Model 3 sedan, contrary to what Elon Musk stated previously. This rendering by Peisert Design is a vague visualization of what could be.

Just like to the Bronco, the upcoming Ranger has been on the radar of Ford enthusiasts everywhere since it was announced at this year’s at the Detroit Auto Show. Early spy photos have given us a vague idea as to how the updated pickup might look, but this rendering gives us our best preview yet – blending F-150 cues with the current European styling. The new Ranger will be built alongside the Bronco in Michigan, and will arrive sometime in 2018 as a 2019 model.

The new Jeep Wrangler will eventually spawn a pickup variant dubbed the Scrambler, reviving the iconic nameplate that was last used in 1986. The Scrambler will ride atop an extended version of the new Wrangler’s aluminum intensive platform, and will put to use a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine. The new Wrangler pickup will be built at Jeep’s Toledo, Ohio production facility and won’t be unveiled until late in 2018.





Together alongside the Q8, the current Q3, Q5, and Q7 will soon be joined by a smaller Q4, destined to go head-to-head with rivals like the Range Rover Evoque and the upcoming BMW X2. The new Q4 will ride on VW Group’s MQB platform and will be built in Hungary at Audi’s Gyor facility. The design, previewed by the E-Tron Sportback concept, will be sleek and sophisticated.

Don’t call it an SUV. Rolls-Royce says its new Cullinan 4x4 will be a "high-bodied car" when it debuts in just a few months. The vehicle will reportedly combine, "the luxury elements from the Phantom with true 4x4 capabilities," which sounds promising. Keep in mind "Cullinan" is just an internal designation, so don’t be surprised if the production model comes out wearing a different badge when it arrives in 2018.

The dramatically gorgeous new Range Rover Velar joined the range in March, but already rumors are circulating, suggesting an even hotter version could be in the works. Naturally, the high-performance Velar would wear an SVR badge, and would likely come equipped with Jaguar’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8. Horsepower should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 550, and a debut date would be scheduled for sometime in 2018.

Following the debut of the standard Ranger in 2019, Ford will enhance the range with an even hotter version, what most are calling the "Ranger Raptor." Already spy photos have previewed the upcoming off-road pickup, with features like bigger shocks, a more aggressive front end, and possibly even a diesel engine. Most of the other details remain a mystery, but the render above gives us a good idea as to how the final product might look.

Plenty has already been said about the upcoming Ford Bronco, scheduled to make its return in 2020. The Blue Oval announced its return earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show, and recent spy photos have shown a test mule disguised as an Everest taking to the roads here in the U.S. The new Bronco will be built at Ford’s Wayne, Michigan production facility, and will featured an EcoBoost engine good for as much as 325 horsepower (242 kilowatts).

Jeep’s on-again, off-again love affair with the Grand Wagoneer should come to a conclusion in 2020. Reports suggest that the three-row SUV will finally make its way to production, borrowing a number of design elements from the Grand Cherokee, but with a few more upscale features thrown in for good measure. Jeep CEO Mike Manley says that a price tag of $130,000 to $140,000 for the Grand Wagoneer "could be possible.”

Fresh off the Alfa Romeo Stelvio’s debut, the SUV could be joined by two new siblings in the form of the Kamal and the Castello. The former of the two, the smaller Kamal, will replace the outgoing MiTo hatch, and could exclusively use a range of four-cylinder engines. Expect to see it sometime in 2019 for the 2020 model year.

The larger of the upcoming Alfa Romeo SUVs, the Castello, will be more luxurious than both the Kamal and the Stelvio. The Castello will act as the flagship SUV of the brand, and feature a range of engine options, including a high-powered turbocharged six-cylinder. The Castello is also expected to make its debut in 2019 before going on sale for the 2020 model year.

Though Ferrari hasn’t outright said it will build an SUV – instead the marque is opting for the term "high-riding vehicle" – there is another Italian automaker that could give us the hot SUV we’ve been hoping for (apart from Lamborghini). Rumors suggest a powerful Maserati Levante GTS could be in the works. If green-lighted, the Levante GTS could produce as much as 520 horsepower courtesy of a Ferrari-built 3.8-liter biturbo V8.

Farfetched as it may seem, the success of the Bentley Bentayga and the Maserati Levante could spawn a luxurious SUV of the German variety. Naturally, it will offer the same uber-luxurious treatments as the Maybach sedan, as well as V8 and V12 engine options to compete with rivals like Rolls-Royce. Don't expect to see it before 2020.

Finally, the long-awaited revival of the Volkswagen Bus has come. At the Pebble Beach Concours, the company officially announced the Bus’ return, building on the success of the I.D. Buzz concept that made its debut just a few months prior. Sadly, we will have to wait a while. The VW I.D. Buzz isn’t scheduled to be unveiled until at least 2021 for the 2022 model year – but at least it will be fully electric.