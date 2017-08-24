Portofino is a name that now evokes two Italian style icons: one on wheels, and another of refined tourism. One of the most beautiful villages in Italy has been chosen by the Casa di Maranello as the heir to the California T. A "wonderful resort" known around the world, for the first time in the history of the Ferrari brand, has no relevance to its origins or the company's headquarters whatsoever.

Throughout the entire the history of Ferrari, there have only been three other names of Italian locations associated with one of the marque’s famed supercars. The 550 Maranello (followed by the 575M Maranello), the 360 Modena, and the 599 GTB Fiorano. Each nomenclature was chosen by specifically by Enzo Ferrari, and was home to either a manufacturing plant or a race track. Even more interesting is that other cars with the name Portofino have already existed.







The first car to bear the Portofino name was the Lamborghini Portofino concept (pictured above), presented 30 years ago at the 1987 Frankfurt Motor Show. The four-door, four-seat GT car was created by Kevin Verduyn at the Chrysler design center, then owner of the Italian marque. The Portofino name has since remained a patent of the Chrysler group, which then seemingly transferred the rights to Ferrari.

The second model to wear the Portofino nameplate was the Fiat Portofino, a concept car built by Vernagallo-Holiday and Salt in 2008, which was a recreation of a fully open beach cruiser. The Portofino name was also used by Ford as a paint color. The color, dubbed Portofino Blue, was smattered on Ford, Lincoln and Shelby vehicles throughout the late '90s and early 2000s. Land Rover also used a Portofino Red on a numbers of its vehicles.

Just for the sake of curiosity, below is a list of all the Ferrari models that used a name of Italian origin, from 1957 up until 2016.

1957 - 250 GT Berlinetta

1962 - 250 GTO

1968 - Dino 206 GT

1969 - Dino 246 GT

1972 - Dino 246 GTS

1973 - 365/512 / 512i Berlinetta Boxer

1974 - Dino 308 GT4

1982 - 308 GTB & GTS

1982 - Mondial Quattrovalvole

1984 - Testarossa

1996 - 550 Maranello

1999 - 360 Modena

2001 - 550 Barchetta

2002 - 575M Maranello

2003 - 360 Challenge Stradale

2003 - Enzo

2004 - 612 Scaglietti

2006 - 599 GTB Fiorano

2007 - F430 Scuderia

2009 - F430 Scuderia Spider 16M

2009 - 458 Italia

2010 - SA Aperta

2013 - F12berlinetta

2013 - LaFerrari

2014 - 458 Speciale

2015 - 458 Speciale A

2016 - GTC4Lusso

2016 - LaFerrari Aperta

Source: OmniAuto