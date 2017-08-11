The Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series. All 622-horsepower (464-kilowatt) V8, gull-winged magnificence of it. Sitting and exuding a quiet, expectant sense of menace in the pit lane of Silverstone’s GP track. If it could speak, it would say, “I dare you.”

Even as I lifted the gullwing door, dropped inelegantly into the snug, deep-sided bucket seat, clambered half-out again to reach the door handle, and sparked the V8 to thundering life. Even as I hit the brakes hard for the hairpin at the end of Hangar Straight. Even as I swung the car’s bow (‘hood’ just doesn’t do justice to the graceful acreage of the SLS’ nose) through the tight double-apex of Luffield… There was always a sense that the grenade was ready to be thrown. An edgy, thrilling tension that the SLS might pull the pin and blow you to pieces any second.

Which, to be honest, is a little unfair. After all, the SLS is not actually that much of a handful - even the Black Series, which at 3,417 pounds (1550 kilograms) is 154 pounds (70 kg) lighter than the standard SLS and had the highest power-to-weight ratio of any AMG when it hit the road in 2013.

That weight saving came courtesy of using carbon fiber throughout the powertrain and a few other tweaks. To further differentiate it from its lesser stablemates, the Black Series also had wider front and rear tracks, new air-intake and exhaust system, heavily tweaked suspension, a lower-set seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and that wondrous, naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 was turned up to peak revs of 8,000 rpm (up from 7,200 rpm in the standard SLS). Sure, a 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) time of 3.6 seconds and top speed of 196 mph (315 kph) isn't that impressive in the supercar field these days, but do you care? I certainly don't, and neither should you.

And you will drive it with vigor straight away, because you will be desperate to feed your addiction for the engine noise. Oh, happy, happy days - the engine. The way this engine sounds and builds pace is the SLS's real star turn. Rumbly and lazy at first, building to angry and frantic through the mid-range as you get more white-eyed and sweaty palmed, before you eventually reach the howling, chaotic, hair-raising, frenzied bellow at 7000rpm or more.

Yet, the reality of driving the SLS with intent is that it’s colored by that underlying feeling of unfettered aggression.

It’s all in the minutia of its control weights. The unexpectedly nervous initial bite to the steering, the sharp response from the short and not quite communicative enough brake response, and also in the way you feel like you need a rudder rather than a wheel, so distant is the car’s front end from your seat. It all adds up to a car that is manageable and encouraging to a point, yet that also makes it clear that you treat it with respect. Or else.

It’s like when you watch a story about an amazing, generous person who has dedicated his life to rescuing grizzly bears, and has a seven-foot, ‘domestic’ grizzly that lives with him in an idyllic Alaskan lodge. You see it, affectionately pawing said animal-loving person with its massive paw, and you think, “That’s truly amazing. Beautiful. One of nature’s miracles. I wonder how long it’ll be before that person gets eaten?”

That’s what it feels like, driving the Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series. How wonderful it is. How incredibly intoxicating the noise. How devastatingly beautiful. How long before it kills me?

And do you know what? If I had the money, I’d be the first to take the risk.